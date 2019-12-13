|
|
THROWER
Christine Anne (nee Goodger)
Passed away peacefully at Downham Grange on Saturday 7th December aged 72 years. Loving Wife of Tony, Mother of Alastair, Grandmother of Jack and Ben. Funeral Service to take place at St Edmunds Church, Downham Market at 11:30am on Monday 23rd December 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made towards the Cats Protection Society, Stowbridge at the service or may be forwarded directly to Downham Funeral Service, 34 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DH.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 13, 2019