Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
11:00
St Botolph's Church
Grimston
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cliff PANKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cliff PANKS

Notice Condolences

Cliff PANKS Notice
PANKS

Cliff

Passed away peacefully but suddenly at home aged 80 years. Devoted partner of Gill, father of Charlie & Julie, father-in-law of Sally & Joe, and a dear grandad and great grandad. Step father of Julia & Derek. Brother of Jean & Mary. Due to current circumstances family only Funeral service at St Botolph's Church, Grimston on Friday 20th November at 11.00am followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired for Parkinson's Disease may be sent to:- John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -