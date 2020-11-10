|
|
PANKS
Cliff
Passed away peacefully but suddenly at home aged 80 years. Devoted partner of Gill, father of Charlie & Julie, father-in-law of Sally & Joe, and a dear grandad and great grandad. Step father of Julia & Derek. Brother of Jean & Mary. Due to current circumstances family only Funeral service at St Botolph's Church, Grimston on Friday 20th November at 11.00am followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired for Parkinson's Disease may be sent to:- John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 10, 2020