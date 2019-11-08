|
LEONARD
Clifford
'Cliff'
on 24th October, peacefully at home, Clifford (Cliff), aged 91, of Snettisham, formerly of Downham Market, born at Ten Mile Bank. Dearest father of Charlie and Sandra, father-in-law of Richard, a dear grandad of Lisa, Jody, David, Sarah, Grace, Ruby and Matthew, great-grandad of Sophie, Ali and Lilly and great-great-grandad of Danny and Emelia. Funeral Service on Friday 15th November, 12.00noon at Snettisham Methodist Chapel followed by burial at Littleport Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 8, 2019