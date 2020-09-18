|
|
BAILEY Clive William
On the 12th September, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 91 years, of King's Lynn, formerly of West Walton (Wisbech Town Football Player). Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, loving dad to Angela (deceased) and grandfather to Claudia and Frankie. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 18, 2020