Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Clive BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clive BAILEY

Notice Condolences

Clive BAILEY Notice
BAILEY Clive William

On the 12th September, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 91 years, of King's Lynn, formerly of West Walton (Wisbech Town Football Player). Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, loving dad to Angela (deceased) and grandfather to Claudia and Frankie. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -