They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal,

But neither time nor reason,

Will change the way I feel,

For no-one knows the heartache,

That lies behind our smiles,

No-one knows how many times,

We have broken down and cried,

We want to tell you something,

So there won't be any doubt,

You're so wonderful to think of,

But so hard to be without.

My love, my heart,

my best friend.

Sleep with the angels my darling, til we meet again.

Forever in my heart.

Your loving wife Bobbie