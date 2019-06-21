|
Passed away peacefully, on the 14th June, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 78 years. A dear husband of Pauline, a dearly loved dad of Andrew (deceased) and a stepdad to Peter, Randy (deceased), Robin and Diane (deceased). A loving grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 4th July, 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Forward Day Centre (King's Lynn), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019