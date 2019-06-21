Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin DAVISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin DAVISON

Notice Condolences

Colin DAVISON Notice
Passed away peacefully, on the 14th June, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 78 years. A dear husband of Pauline, a dearly loved dad of Andrew (deceased) and a stepdad to Peter, Randy (deceased), Robin and Diane (deceased). A loving grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 4th July, 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Forward Day Centre (King's Lynn), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.