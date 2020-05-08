|
|
FYSH
Colin Charles
On the 1st May, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 70 years. Beloved husband to Jill, father to Tobie, Lucy and Matthew, grandfather to Josef, Isaac, Madeleine, Alice and Emilia and brother to John and Barry. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 8, 2020