Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Colin GOODSON

GOODSON

Colin

Peacefully, on the 16th August, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years, of North Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Ross, much loved dad of Paul and Theresa and father-in-law of Christine and Darren. A loving grandad of Samantha, Charlene, Christopher, Louise, Katie and Ben. A dear great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 29th August, 2019 at 12:15 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for

British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 22, 2019
