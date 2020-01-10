Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin RAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin RAND

Notice Condolences

Colin RAND Notice
RAND

Colin (Dodge) suddenly at home on 27th December 2019. Dearly loved husband of Pam and much loved dad to Danny, Billy and Kimberley. Dad-in law to Julie and Ali, grandad and great grandad. Loved by all who knew him. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Macmillan Centre, QEH may be made at the service or sent to- John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40 Greevegate Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -