Colin (Dodge) suddenly at home on 27th December 2019. Dearly loved husband of Pam and much loved dad to Danny, Billy and Kimberley. Dad-in law to Julie and Ali, grandad and great grandad. Loved by all who knew him. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Macmillan Centre, QEH may be made at the service or sent to- John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40 Greevegate Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020