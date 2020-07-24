|
RUSHMORE
Colin Passed away suddenly at home on 16th July 2020 with his beloved wife Kathy by his side. Much loved Dad to Maxine and Gary, Father in law to Paul and Claire. Very proud Grandad to Meg and James. Will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Online donations if desired for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House) may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary Thornalley funeral services.
Published in Lynn News on July 24, 2020