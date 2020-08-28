|
|
|
RUSHMORE
Colin
Kathy and family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all who has supported and sympathised with them following their sad loss. We wish to thank the Revd Canon James Nash for his kind words leading the funeral service and Thornalley Funeral Services for their professionalism, compassion and courtesy. We extend our thanks to those who attended the funeral, took part in the guard of honour and for the kind donations to The Norfolk Hospice. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our thanks and appreciation.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 28, 2020