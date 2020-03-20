|
|
TEGERDINE
Colin Oscar
On the 12th March, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 78 years of Clenchwarton. Dearly loved husband of Ina. Loving dad of Christine, Colin, Amanda, Jill and Paul. A dear father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 30th March, 2020 at 11:30am. Family flowers only please.Donations, if desired, for Endoscopy Patients/Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 20, 2020