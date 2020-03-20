Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium

Colin TEGERDINE

Notice

Colin TEGERDINE Notice
TEGERDINE

Colin Oscar

On the 12th March, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 78 years of Clenchwarton. Dearly loved husband of Ina. Loving dad of Christine, Colin, Amanda, Jill and Paul. A dear father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 30th March, 2020 at 11:30am. Family flowers only please.Donations, if desired, for Endoscopy Patients/Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 20, 2020
