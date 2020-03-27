Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
69 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DW
01366 384182
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen O'BOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen O'BOYLE

Notice Condolences

Colleen O'BOYLE Notice
O'BOYLE

Colleen Ruth

(Mrs Colleen Saunders)

Passed away on 22nd March 2020, peacefully at St. Clare Hospice Hastingwood, aged 58 years. A dearly loved and loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. For many years Colleen was the Head of Legal and Governance at Epping Forest District Council. She will be deeply missed by all of us. Present circumstances require the funeral service to be restricted. A memorial date in the future will be announced. All will be welcome to attend that subsequent memorial. Donations to either the RSPCA or to St. Clare Hospice, if desired, may be made c/o A J Coggles 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market PE38 9DW.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -