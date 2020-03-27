|
O'BOYLE
Colleen Ruth
(Mrs Colleen Saunders)
Passed away on 22nd March 2020, peacefully at St. Clare Hospice Hastingwood, aged 58 years. A dearly loved and loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. For many years Colleen was the Head of Legal and Governance at Epping Forest District Council. She will be deeply missed by all of us. Present circumstances require the funeral service to be restricted. A memorial date in the future will be announced. All will be welcome to attend that subsequent memorial. Donations to either the RSPCA or to St. Clare Hospice, if desired, may be made c/o A J Coggles 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market PE38 9DW.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020