LEWIN
Connie
Peacefully, on the 7th March, 2020, at Oakes Court, Downham Market, aged 96 years, formely of South Wootton. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Loving mum of Heather, David, Marilyn and John. A dear mother-in-law, nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 27th March, 2020 at 3:15 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 13, 2020