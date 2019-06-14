Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia HALLIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia HALLIGAN

Notice Condolences

Cynthia HALLIGAN Notice
Quietly passed away, at Beach View Nursing Home, (formerly Lincoln Lodge), Hunstanton, on Monday 20th May, 2019, aged 95 years. Widow of the late James Halligan. A very dear and much loved auntie and great-auntie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 24th June, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Crohn's & Colitis UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.