Quietly passed away, at Beach View Nursing Home, (formerly Lincoln Lodge), Hunstanton, on Monday 20th May, 2019, aged 95 years. Widow of the late James Halligan. A very dear and much loved auntie and great-auntie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 24th June, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Crohn's & Colitis UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 14, 2019