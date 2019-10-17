Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services
The Swaffham Funeral Home, Lynn Road
Swaffham, Norfolk PE37 7AY
01760 721305
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril COOK

Notice Condolences

Cyril COOK Notice
COOK

Cyril

Sadly passed away on 13th October, 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years, after an illness, bravely borne. He will be greatly missed by all his loving family and many friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 4th November, 2019 at 10:45 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.