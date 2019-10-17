|
|
COOK
Cyril
Sadly passed away on 13th October, 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years, after an illness, bravely borne. He will be greatly missed by all his loving family and many friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 4th November, 2019 at 10:45 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 17, 2019