FENTON
Cyril Edward
of Dersingham, formerly of Thornham. Passed away quietly at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn on 10th October 2019 following a short hospitalisation aged 96 years. Cyril leaves his beloved wife of 70 years and will be sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 6th November at 11.30 am. Close family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln, 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019