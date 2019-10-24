Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril FENTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril FENTON

Notice Condolences

Cyril FENTON Notice
FENTON

Cyril Edward

of Dersingham, formerly of Thornham. Passed away quietly at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn on 10th October 2019 following a short hospitalisation aged 96 years. Cyril leaves his beloved wife of 70 years and will be sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 6th November at 11.30 am. Close family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln, 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.