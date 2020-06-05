|
|
GRIFFIN
Cyril William
On the 26th May 2020, peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Cyril, aged 83 years of Downham Market. Much loved husband of Sue (deceased). Dearly loved dad and stepdad. Loving grandad. Cherished brother, father-in-law and uncle. Funeral Service private. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o A.J.Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on June 5, 2020