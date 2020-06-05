Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
69 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DW
01366 384182
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril GRIFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril GRIFFIN

Notice Condolences

Cyril GRIFFIN Notice
GRIFFIN

Cyril William

On the 26th May 2020, peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Cyril, aged 83 years of Downham Market. Much loved husband of Sue (deceased). Dearly loved dad and stepdad. Loving grandad. Cherished brother, father-in-law and uncle. Funeral Service private. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o A.J.Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -