MARSTERS
Cyril Leonard
On August 11th 2019 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 91 years. Cyril will be missed by all his family and friends. Private graveside service to be held at West Dereham Cemetery on Tuesday August 27th followed by a Service of Appreciation for Cyril's life at West Dereham Village Hall at 2.00pm. Donations for the Norfolk Hospice may be made on the day or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. There is no required dress code.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 15, 2019