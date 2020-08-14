|
The family of Cyril Route, who died on 18th July 2020 and was buried in Gayton Road Cemetery on 31st July 2020, would like to thank all who sent cards of condolence, flowers and telephone calls. Thank you to all who could attend Cyril's funeral, the Royal British Legion Chairman of King's Lynn District (Standard Bearer at the service), British Legion friends who gave readings, Debbie Coe Civil Celebrant, who conducted the service with dignity and humour. Thank you to Stephen from AJ Coggles Funeral Directors for his kindness in helping everything go well in difficult circumstances. Thank you to staff of Sainsbury's King's Lynn who looked after Cyril every November during the Poppy Appeal. Please accept this sincere acknowledgement from us all at this sad time.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 14, 2020