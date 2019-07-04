|
WADLOW
Dallas
Sadly on Sunday 30th June at Home, surrounded by his Family, Dallas passed away. Wonderful loving husband to Donna. Dearest dad, grandad, brother and brother-in-law. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 19th July at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House and Macmillan Cancer Care may be made at the service or sent to:- John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019