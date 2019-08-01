|
WADLOW
Dallas
Donna and family would like to thank everyone for the cards, flowers, messages and kind words at this sad time. Also to Hazel for the lovely service. The family are very grateful for the generous donations given for the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House and Macmillan Cancer Care which amounted to Â£743.60 to date. A big thank you to the hospice at home team who are marvellous. Also to John, Jacqui Lincoln for excellent funeral arrangements, kindness and support. Knights Hill for the lovely Buffett. Please accept this as the only but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 1, 2019