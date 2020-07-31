Home

GADD

Daphne

Mrs Daphne Gadd of Gaywood, sadly passed away, on Saturday 25th July, aged 89 years. Much loved mother of Linda, Theresa and Gerald and dearly loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her relatives, friends

and neighbours. A small family only funeral will take place due to Covid-19 restrictions. At Daphne's request, any donations in lieu of flowers may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary to West Norfolk RSPCA Rehoming Centre. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 31, 2020
