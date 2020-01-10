Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
16:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne NAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne NAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Daphne NAYLOR Notice
NAYLOR

Daphne passed away peacefully on 2nd January 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Much loved Wife of Peter, Mother of David, Alex and Susannah also Grandmother to Maysie. Funeral Service to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Headway, Tapping House Hospice and The Stroke Association may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 30 Wootton Road, Gaywood, King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 4EX. Tel: 01553 768970
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -