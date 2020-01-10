|
NAYLOR
Daphne passed away peacefully on 2nd January 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Much loved Wife of Peter, Mother of David, Alex and Susannah also Grandmother to Maysie. Funeral Service to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Headway, Tapping House Hospice and The Stroke Association may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 30 Wootton Road, Gaywood, King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 4EX. Tel: 01553 768970
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020