Daphne SHIRTCLIFFE

Daphne SHIRTCLIFFE Notice
SHIRTCLIFFE

née Holliday

Daphne

On the 21st November 2020, peacefully at Ashville House, Daphne, aged 88 years, of Downham Market. Much loved wife of Peter (deceased). Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service private due to Daphne's wishes. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Queen Elizabeth Hospital Charitable Fund (Cancer Care & Treatment Fund) may be sent c/o A.J.Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 27, 2020
