Debbie, John and family would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral of Daphne on the 3rd May, 2019. Many thanks for all your cards, messages and kind words at this sad time. A special thank you to Hazel Warken for the lovely service and comforting words and prayers in celebration of Daphne's life. Thank you also to the staff at The Swan, South Wootton for their hospitality. Thank you to Flower Corner for the beautiful flowers. The family are also very grateful for the generous donations which totalled £431.09, given for The Jim Cronin Fund (Monkey World). Finally, thank you to Ray Thornalley and Traci at Thornalley Funeral Services for the excellent funeral arrangements, kindness and support. Please accept this as our most sincere acknowledgement. Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices