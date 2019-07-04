|
WHITBY
Daphne Joan
Peacefully, on the 29th June, 2019, at home, surrounded by family, aged 73 years, of Hilgay, formerly of Watlington. Beloved wife of the late Dave, much loved mum of Mike and Rob, dearest mother-in-law of Shelly and much loved nanny of Sophie, Tom, Scarlett and Maisie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 10th July, 2019 at 12:15 pm. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK (Eastern) and The Norfolk Hospice (Hospice At Home Team), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019