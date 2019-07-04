Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne WHITBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne WHITBY

Notice Condolences

Daphne WHITBY Notice
WHITBY

Daphne Joan

Peacefully, on the 29th June, 2019, at home, surrounded by family, aged 73 years, of Hilgay, formerly of Watlington. Beloved wife of the late Dave, much loved mum of Mike and Rob, dearest mother-in-law of Shelly and much loved nanny of Sophie, Tom, Scarlett and Maisie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 10th July, 2019 at 12:15 pm. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK (Eastern) and The Norfolk Hospice (Hospice At Home Team), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.