HOLMES Dave
Peacefully, on the 14th January, 2020, at home, aged 73 years, of Snettisham. Much loved husband of Janet, devoted dad of Julie and Sharon. A loving father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 11th February, 2020 at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 24, 2020