Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Dave HOLMES

Notice Condolences

Dave HOLMES Notice
HOLMES Dave

Peacefully, on the 14th January, 2020, at home, aged 73 years, of Snettisham. Much loved husband of Janet, devoted dad of Julie and Sharon. A loving father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 11th February, 2020 at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 24, 2020
