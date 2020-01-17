Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
16:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Dave RANDALL Notice
RANDALL

Dave

Suddenly, on the 8th January 2020, at home, with his wife and son next to him, aged 75 years, of King's Lynn. Much loved husband of Ros, loving dad to Simon and a dearly loved grandad to his grandchildren. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January2020 at 4:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Magpas Helimedix, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020
