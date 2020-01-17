|
Suddenly, on the 8th January 2020, at home, with his wife and son next to him, aged 75 years, of King's Lynn. Much loved husband of Ros, loving dad to Simon and a dearly loved grandad to his grandchildren. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January2020 at 4:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Magpas Helimedix, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020