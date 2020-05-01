|
|
BUCK
David
Peacefully, on the 29th April, 2020, at home, aged 82 years, of Gaywood. Loving son of the late Violet and Alf. Much loved brother of June, Brian and Glendis. A dear uncle of Stephen, Grantlen, Tracey, Louise, Kate and Sarah and a great-uncle to his great-nephews and nieces. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020