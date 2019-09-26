|
|
CROWN
David George
Peacefully on 13th September at home. David George aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather, dearest dad of Paul and Steven, father-in-law to Jo and a dear brother to Bernard, Eric, Mervyn (deceased), Colin and Joan and a dear uncle. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 4th October at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance and Bayfield Surgery, Docking may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate,
Hunstanton, PE36 6AG. Casual clothes, bright colours, no black.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 26, 2019