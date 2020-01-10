|
|
GAGEN David Of Great Massingham. Died peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 2nd January, 2020 aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Jackie. Dearest dad, grandad and great-grandad. He will be sadly missed by all of the family. Funeral Service will be held at St Mary's Church, Great Massingham on Wednesday, 22nd January at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be given at the service, or sent c/o Fakenham & District Funeral Services Ltd., Weasenham, PE32 2TF. Tel: 01328 838838
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020