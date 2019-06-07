|
Suddenly passed away, on the 29th May, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 77 years. Dearest husband of Anne, step-father of Raychel and a dear brother of Arthur, Angela and Barbara. A much loved brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 18th June, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Hope & Kindness and East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 7, 2019