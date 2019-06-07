Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
David GIRDLESTONE

Suddenly passed away, on the 29th May, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 77 years. Dearest husband of Anne, step-father of Raychel and a dear brother of Arthur, Angela and Barbara. A much loved brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 18th June, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Hope & Kindness and East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 7, 2019
