LAWRENCE David

Suddenly, on the 26th September, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, aged 80 years, of Terrington St Clement, formerly of Ilton, Somerset. Beloved husband of the late Joy and a loving dad of Chris, Andrew, Ian and Suzy. A much loved father-in-law and grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 2, 2020
