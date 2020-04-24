Home

On 20th April 2020 at Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, aged 77 years of King's Lynn. Loving Husband of Dorry. Much loved father to Julie and Andy. Father-in-law of Simon and Libby, and a wonderful grandad to Harry, Gracie and Evie. A celebration of David's life will follow in due course. Donations in his memory may be given for Norfolk Hospice Tapping House c/o Fakenham & District Funeral Services Ltd., Weasenham, PE32 2TF. Tel: 01328 838838
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020
