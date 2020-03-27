Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for David McEWEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David McEWEN

Notice Condolences

David McEWEN Notice
McEWEN

David William

On the 19th March, 2020, peacefully at The Norfolk

Hospice Tapping House,

aged 78 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Gillian.

Loving dad to Wendy, Helen and Lisa.

A dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and brother to Jenny. Family funeral. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Donations, if desired, for

The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via

www.tfs.co.uk/obituary.

Thornalley Funeral Services,

Austin Street, King's Lynn,

PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -