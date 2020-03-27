|
|
McEWEN
David William
On the 19th March, 2020, peacefully at The Norfolk
Hospice Tapping House,
aged 78 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Gillian.
Loving dad to Wendy, Helen and Lisa.
A dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and brother to Jenny. Family funeral. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Donations, if desired, for
The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via
www.tfs.co.uk/obituary.
Thornalley Funeral Services,
Austin Street, King's Lynn,
PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020