MEDLOCK David
On the 20th February, 2020, peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), aged 78 years, of South Wootton. Dearly loved husband of Rosita. Loving dad of Richard and Andrew. A dear father-in-law to Melanie and Sarah and a much loved grandad to Jacob, Faith, Eva and Scarlett and a dear brother and uncle. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 5th March, 2020 at 2:30pm. Bright Colours to be worn please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020