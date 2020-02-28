Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium

David MEDLOCK

Notice Condolences

David MEDLOCK Notice
MEDLOCK David

On the 20th February, 2020, peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), aged 78 years, of South Wootton. Dearly loved husband of Rosita. Loving dad of Richard and Andrew. A dear father-in-law to Melanie and Sarah and a much loved grandad to Jacob, Faith, Eva and Scarlett and a dear brother and uncle. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 5th March, 2020 at 2:30pm. Bright Colours to be worn please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -