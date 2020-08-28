|
NICHOLLS
David Herbert of Heacham and formerly of Farcet, Peterborough. Passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn on Wednesday 19th August 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat and brother-in-law to Jill, Aubrey and Sue. Funeral Service on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 10.00am at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please and donations if desired for Cancer Care & Treatment Fund QEH may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 28, 2020