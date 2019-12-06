Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
PIKE David Eric

Passed away peacefully, on the 2nd December, 2019, aged 72 years, of West Lynn. Loving husband of Janet, proud dad of William, Tim and Chloe and a devoted grandad of 4. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 17th December, 2019 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Aid Africa and Parkinson's UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 6, 2019
