SADLER
David Ernest
Passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 23rd May, aged 67 years of Burnham Market. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jean, loving dad of Peter and Sarah, much loved father-in-law of Jamie, very much loved grandad of Daisy, much loved son-in-law of Daisy, dear brother of Diana. Will be sadly missed always, a kind and gentle man. Graveside service at Burnham Norton. Donations for the R.S.P.C.A. c/o S. T. Sutton Funeral Directors, Burnt Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1HL.
Published in Lynn News on May 29, 2020