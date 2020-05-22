|
WOOLNOUGH
David Edwin
Peacefully on the 16th May, 2020, at Goodwins Hall, aged 83 years, formerly of Gayton Road, King's Lynn. Beloved husband of the late Carole, loving dad of Jenny and Ian and father-in-law of Steve and Siobhan. A dearly loved grandad of Ellie, Jack and Ellen. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 22, 2020