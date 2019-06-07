|
|
|
Dawn's family would like to thank everyone for their Kind donations, cards, messages of sympathy and flowers in memory of a much loved sister & sister-in-law. Special thanks to the Rev'd Kim Nally for a lovely service. Many thanks to John Lincoln for the excellent funeral arrangements also Knights Hill for the excellent buffet. Donations for Alzheimer's Society & Dementia UK to date have reached £600.00. This is the only, but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on June 7, 2019
Read More