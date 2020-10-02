|
SANDS
Dean
Suddenly but peacefully, on 22nd September, 2020, at home, aged 60 years, of West Lynn. He will be sadly missed and loved forever by Rozell and children; Michael, Ange and Aimee. A so loved father-in-law of Nick, Annie and Adam and a devoted grandad to his 13 grandchildren. He is a legend. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired for NCH & C Charitable Fund (COPD Nurses/Respiratory Team West), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 2, 2020