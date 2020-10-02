Home

Dean SANDS

Dean SANDS Notice
SANDS

Dean

Suddenly but peacefully, on 22nd September, 2020, at home, aged 60 years, of West Lynn. He will be sadly missed and loved forever by Rozell and children; Michael, Ange and Aimee. A so loved father-in-law of Nick, Annie and Adam and a devoted grandad to his 13 grandchildren. He is a legend. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired for NCH & C Charitable Fund (COPD Nurses/Respiratory Team West), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 2, 2020
