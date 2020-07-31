|
|
ALLEN
Dennis James
Peacefully, on the 23rd July, 2020, at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, aged 82 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Maxine, loving dad of Jackie, David, Belinda, Bridget and Maureen and a cherished grandad of Tana, Carla, Laura, Rosie and Joe. Also a beloved brother to Linda, Bobby, Jane and Terry. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be sent c/o Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 31, 2020