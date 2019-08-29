Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Dennis BARRATT

Dennis BARRATT Notice
BARRATT Dennis (Yorkie)

Peacefully, on the 26th August, 2019, in his sleep, at Terrington Lodge, aged 93 years, of King's Lynn, formerly of Terrington St Clement. A loving husband, father and father-in-law. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 5th September, 2019 at 4.00pm. By request, no black to be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 29, 2019
