GREENWOOD Dennis
Passed away, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, on the 10th September, 2019, after a short illness, aged 81 years. A much loved husband of Mavis, father to Lesley and Caroline and a special grandfather to Edward, Alexandra, Thomas and Isabelle and great-grandfather to Coby. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 23rd September, 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 12, 2019