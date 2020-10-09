|
|
DANE
Derek of King's Lynn formerly of Fincham passed away peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 27th September 2020 aged 87 years. Loving husband of Janet (deceased). Devoted dad of Gillian & Trevor. Loving grandad to Lucy & Ian and great grandad to Lily, Charlie, Maisie, Lola & Jacob. Cremation will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium by Invitation only due to the current circumstances. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Royal Papworth Charity may be sent to - John Lincolns Funeral Directors 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 9, 2020