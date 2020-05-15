|
ELY Derek (Joe)
On the 7th May, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 85 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved husband of the late Pam. Loving dad to Adrian and David, a dear father-in-law to Shirley and Angeline (deceased). Much loved grandad to Lee and Naomi and great-grandad to Craigy, Ellie-Lou, Bradley and Skye. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for West Raynham Patients/Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020