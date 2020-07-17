Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
69 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DW
01366 384182
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek NASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek NASH

Notice Condolences

Derek NASH Notice
NASH Derek Frank Passed away peacefully on 8th July 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam, much loved dad to Susan and Teresa and cherishes grandad to Hannah and Jordon and great-grandad to Harry and Austin. Derek will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd July at 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations for Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW or online at www.ajcoggles.co.uk and follow the Memory Giving link.
Published in Lynn News on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -