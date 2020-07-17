|
NASH Derek Frank Passed away peacefully on 8th July 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam, much loved dad to Susan and Teresa and cherishes grandad to Hannah and Jordon and great-grandad to Harry and Austin. Derek will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd July at 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations for Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW or online at www.ajcoggles.co.uk and follow the Memory Giving link.
Published in Lynn News on July 17, 2020